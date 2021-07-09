Chief Ayo Adebanjo

By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Friday, distanced it’s acting leader, Pa. Ayo Adebanjo from a viral picture where he was alleged to be in company of Sheikh Abubakar Gumi saying Adebanjo is never known to be in cahoots with those who keep company with alleged criminals and bandits.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, said the pictures being circulated in which Adebanjo was seen in the same flight with Gumi and later in a handshake in the presence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo were taken in 2018 in the run-up to the presidential election that took place in 2019.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to some pictures making the rounds in which the acting Leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, was alleged to be in company of Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, the Islamic preacher who is negotiating with kidnappers in the northern parts of the Nigeria.

“As everyone knows, Chief Adebanjo, a lawyer, is not only a man of peace for whom human rights matter a lot, he is never known to be in cahoots with any criminal or those who keep company with alleged criminals and bandits.

“The pictures being circulated in which Adebanjo was seen in the same flight with Gumi and later in a handshake in the presence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo were taken in 2018 in the run-up to the presidential election that took place in 2019.

“It would be recalled that former vice president Atiku Abubakar elicited the assistance of various important Nigerian personalities to help him secure the support of his former boss, Obasanjo, in his (Abubakar’s) bid to become the country’s president then. Those Atiku Abubakar approached for this purpose included Sokoto Catholic Archibishop Mathew Hassan Kukan, Bishop David Oyedepo, Founder of Living Faith Church, Senator Ben Bruce, among others.

“The picture taken in the plane was when the delegation was being flown to Abeokuta Ogun State home of Chief Obasanjo. Chief Adebanjo was in rear of the private jet of Atiku Abubakar that convened the team to Obasanjo. Those on the same flight with Gumi and Chief Adebanjo included PDP Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

“As at that time, Pa Adebanjo was not even the Leader of Afenifere. The reports of the visit to Obasanjo in 2018 were widely made in the news media of that year, 2018. Among them were the Daily Post of October 11, Punch Newspaper of the same date, The Eagleonline of October 12, 2018, Premium Times, October 14, 2018 to mention a few.

“Thus, the pictures being circulated were taken over two year ago, long before kidnapping became this rampart and long before Gumi engaged in negotiating for bandits.

“As a matter of fact, it is on record that Chief Adebanjo condemned the present actions of Gumi as contained in, among others, the statement jointly issued by Adebanjo-led Afenifere, PANDEF, Ohaneze and Middle Belt Forum as reported by Vanguard newspaper edition of February 28, 2021.”

