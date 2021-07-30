Axxela Limited (“Axxela”), one of sub-Saharan Africa’s leading energy solutions providers, today announced that Agusto & Co. has upgraded its ratings from “Bbb+” to “A-” with a Stable Outlook.

Following its periodic review, the rating agency upgraded Axxela’s corporate rating and the Axxela Funding 1 Plc Series 1 Bond issuer rating from their “Bbb+” ratings to “A-” ratings. The upgrades reflect the consistent improvement in Axxela’s profitability, bolstered by ongoing regional diversification of gas distribution to clients in West Africa as well as satisfactory demonstration of business sustainability, amidst global headwinds.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr Timothy Ononiwu, Axxela’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “We appreciate Agusto & Co.’s recognition of Axxela’s strong financial and operating performance.

The resulting upgrade reflects the resiliency of our business model. We remain focused on our commitment to delivering value to all our stakeholders and are well-positioned to achieve our medium-term growth and expansion strategy.’’

The corporate and issuer ratings are valid until June 2022 and May 2022, respectively.