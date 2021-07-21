Health Management Organisation, HMO, AXA Mansard Health Limited, has emerged as the best Health Insurance Company in Nigeria at the just concluded 2021 International Finance Awards.

AXA Mansard Health has a 24-hour call centre, a team of highly trained and dedicated professionals, service portals at all AXA Mansard Welcome Centres nationwide and has deployed state-of-the-art technology to attain operational excellence while contributing to prompt service delivery and overcoming of challenges being encountered in the Nigerian health insurance industry.

The company is positioned as the number one health management organisation in Nigeria providing health-related services to both individuals and corporate bodies.

Commenting on the award, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, AXA Mansard, Jumoke Odunlam said: “We are indeed elated that our continuous strive for excellence is once again being recognised globally as it has always been here in Nigeria. At AXA, We Act for Human Progress by protecting what matters. At AXA Mansard Health, we have never been more convinced about this purpose (which we consider a higher calling) than during a period like this with the pandemic ravaging the world. Our Customers and Nations health and wellbeing will therefore always remain a major priority for us.”

The company has several products flexible enough to suit one’s needs whilst also providing other value-added benefits such as 24 hour dedicated Telemedicine service, home vaccination service, home laboratory service, free home delivery of special medications, partnership with healthy eating restaurants, smarter budget-friendly discounts on healthy meals and many more.

AXA Mansard Health Limited is the Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) arm of the AXA Mansard group of companies. The HMO is geared to promote her members’ wellbeing. It is able to serve all clients across the country virtually and has established functional offices in Lagos (the head office), Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Enugu, with ongoing plans to open offices in other locations.

