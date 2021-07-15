**As Naval Chief orders Upgrade of Equipment in other NN Hospitals.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) on Thursday in Abuja presented two accreditation certificates to the Nigerian Navy for attaining the International Standard Organization (ISO) 15189 laboratory standard for two of its hospitals in the country.

This is just as the Chief of the Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo has expressed the commitment of the Navy under his watch to ensure “that all our hospitals’ laboratories are upgraded in infrastructure and manpower as obtainable in its reference hospitals.

Consequently, he tasked the Commanders and Commandants of navy hospitals and other medical facilities to work towards ensuring achieving the upgrades.

The CNS disclosure came against the backdrop of the ISO certificates going to the Nigerian Navy reference hospitals in Ojo, Lagos and Calabar.

He said, “When the opportunity to pursue accreditation for our laboratories was presented, the NN embraced it because laboratory services are at the centre of accurate diagnosis of diseases.

“The laboratory provides the empirical data upon which clinical decisions are made which explains the increasing emphasis on laboratory results for diagnosis and management of patients. Then, no efforts should be spared in ensuring that the results are always accurate and reliable.

Commending the Medical Laboratory Science Council for its good job in regulating the practice and improving laboratory services in Nigeria, Vice Admiral Gambo said, “I am confident that we can rely on your continued support to ensure that all our hospitals’ laboratories are upgraded in infrastructure and manpower as required”.

Declaring that the NN requires a healthy workforce to effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities, a requirement which cannot be over-emphasized, the CNS said, “Though the ships and other equipment and facilities remain indispensable, however, without a healthy workforce, the ships cannot fight and the navy cannot be able to protect our maritime assets and territorial integrity”.

He said the provision of quality healthcare to personnel and their families constitute a key welfare responsibility of the Nigerian navy adding, “It is the cornerstone of NN’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to ‘our’ host communities”.

Continuing he said, “In view of the importance of quality healthcare, the Nigerian Navy has committed enormous resources to the development and maintenance of its medical facilities. The most recent that has turned out as national pride, is the recently commissioned ultra-modern Nigerian navy reference hospital Calabar.

“Like other NN medical facilities, this facility is equipped with state of the art facilities and is open to personnel of the NN and their families, personnel of sister services and other security agencies. More importantly, our facilities are also open to the general public who constitute the majority of its clients, and we remain committed to this endeavour.

Earlier, the Registrar and CEO of the Council (MLSCN), Dr Tosan Erhabor said the certificate awards were a culmination of the tireless efforts of the Nigerian Navy leadership who deployed resources towards ensuring the right personnel, equipment, environment, policy and processes are put in place to achieve the goal.

While congratulating the Nigerian Navy for accreditations, he said, “All over the world, accreditation is considered as an enabler of quality and a core component of good clinical management. It is patient-focused, impartial and objective, and it is also the hallmark of quality. It is rigorous and may seem daunting, requiring a significant amount of sacrifice.

“But for those facilities that care to embrace the process, accreditation also confers certain benefits including providing a mechanism for quality improvement, providing an independent assurance of quality and safety that supports decisions on how to deliver better healthcare and value for patients, providing assurance that staff providing services are competent to undertake tasks they perform.

“It provides an opportunity for external perspectives on the laboratory practice and it provides national recognition since it is based on international standard”, he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria