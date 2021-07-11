By Charles Kumolu

A Legal practitioner, A.B Thomas, has apologized to Mrs. Brenda Ataga, wife of the murdered CEO of SuperTV, Usifo Ataga, for making inaccurate remarks about her.

The lawyer had in an interview with a private television station, name withheld, accused the woman of being complicit in the murder in connivance with one Mr. Izu.

Sunday Vanguard, however, learned the lawyer could not back his claim with evidence when asked to do so, leading to the rebuttal.

In the letter sighted by Sunday Vanguard, titled: Refutal of My Narration as it Relates to Mrs. Brenda Ataga and Mr. Izu, Thomas withdrew his earlier remarks, saying he had discovered them to be untrue.

The letter addressed to Mbasekei Martin Obono, Tap Legal Services, reads:” Further to our telephone discussion on my phone number 08098659155 today 8th July 2021, I wish to refute as incorrect my comments on the unfortunate death of late Mr. Michael Usifo Ataga as it relates to Mrs. Brenda Ataga and one Mr. Izu comments were made without malice, and, from expert checks online, I have found that they are baseless and false.

“I have never met Mrs. Brenda Ataga and I have also found out that there is no Mr. Izu anywhere. These were stories I read online by myself.

I am, therefore, very apologetic to Mrs. Brenda Ataga and the entire Ataga family for any embarrassment, pains or sufferings my comments on ITV may have caused them.

“It is also very unfortunate that it is not the entire interview I granted that is now being circulated online as my comments were made without malice on any of the persons mentioned, particularly, Mrs. Brenda Ataga.

I, therefore, withdraw these statements which I have discovered to be untrue as I relied on stories I read online in the course of the public commentary, as this matter has caused me depression and great embarrassment from my friends and family members.

Same refutal will be on ITV, Benin, immediately, please.”

Vanguard had reported how a 21-year-old student of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Chidinma Ojukwu, allegedly murdered the deceased in Lagos.

The suspect confessed to the crime, saying it was carried out under the influence of drugs. The matter is still being investigated by the Lagos State Police Command.