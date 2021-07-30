By Dapo Akinrefon

The lawmaker representing the Cross River Central Senatorial District, Professor Sandy Onor, on Friday, challenged Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State to order the immediate arrest and prosecution of his aide, known as General Iron, over the alleged assault on a former member of the state house of assembly, Mark Obi.

Obi was reportedly beaten up and his house destroyed.

Obi’s family and political associates within the PDP are pointing accusing fingers at an aide of the governor, popularly known as General Iron.

They want the governor to caution and bring him to justice.

Obi is from Boki, one of the local governments in Onor’s senatorial district.

Onor, in his remarks, said what happened to Obi was more of political than economic adding that the incident was unwarranted.

Onor said: “This is not the Cross River State that we have always known. We know there are some economics of the oil palm estate(in Boki). But the politics is even more than the economics because the estate has even been confiscated or leased to this fellow called General Iron.

“The real deal now is the politics of it. Mark Obi refused to join the governor. He was an appointee of the governor but he refused to join him in his defection to the APC and the fellow is saying that that ward has to be APC and Mark Obi is saying how, why?

“And he believes that the only way to prove that he is the lord of that Manor is to mortally attack Mark Obi and sack his house. We believe that he is getting some of the courage from the fact that he is special adviser to the governor on forestry and the governor must come clean and clear on this, otherwise we will be constrained to say that he is doing this because the governor is in support of his actions.”

He said the governor was yet to make any public statement on the matter.

“The governor should come out clearly to denounce this idiocy that is alien to us and have this young man prosecuted for the outrage and disaster he has perpetrated on society which Cross River represents.

“It is just politics of desperation. The governor moved out of the PDP and is not confident that the APC can win unless there is violence because we hear him make statements like ‘people’s jobs are being taken away, people are being intimidated here and there by government’s associates, they must move to the APC to remain relevant and retain their revenue points.

“I hear his (Obi’s) condition was very bad but as of today, he is picking up. But it is too early for us to draw conclusions. We don’t know the real state of his health. Justice must take its course. All contacts have been made and we will activate the right security contacts for the right thing to be done.”

Onor said the PDP would wait to see what actions the governor would take on the matter.

His reaction came just as the elder brother to the assaulted former legislator, General Moses Obi (retd) has expressed sadness over the matter.

In a telephone interview, the senior Obi, said he was yet to understand why his younger brother was beaten by an aide of the governor.

He noted that he was in touch with the police authorities as well as with the state governor on the issue.

They should settle their issues – Ayade’s CPS

When contacted, Mr. Christian Ita, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ayade urged the parties involved to settle their issues and leave the governor out of it.

Ita said: “What has that got to do with the governor? I saw it on the social media and I think it has nothing to do with the governor.

They should settle their scores and leave the governor out of it. That is the unfortunate politics of Cross River State.”

