A testimony of how women in Nigeria have come to excel in all walks of life, as scientists, politicians, business leaders, professionals, technocrats, amongst others came to limelight on the 22nd of July 2021, when ASO Savings Managing Director, Risikatu Ladi Ahmed was recognized by WIMBIZ (Women in Management, Business and Public Service) as one of the nine female MDs breaking glass ceilings in the banking industry.

Other women in the noble list as compiled by Wimbiz include, Ireti Samuel Ogbu of Citibank Nigeria; Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe of Fidelity Bank Plc; Yemisi Edun of First City Monument Bank; Bukola Smith of FSDH Merchant Bank; Miriam Olusanya of Guaranty Trust Bank; Kafilat Araoye of Lotus ank; Halima Buba of SunTrust Bank and Tomi Somefun of Unity Bank.

Globally, women constitute over half of the world’s population and contribute in vital ways to societal development generally, assuming key roles as mothers, producers, home-managers, community organisers, as well as socio-cultural and political activists.

For Risikatu Ahmed who has over two decades banking experience that spanned through a number of job functions including Credit and Marketing, Banking Operations, Recovery, Audit and Regional Business in the North East, the feat is perfectly deserving.

She holds a law degree from University of Maiduguri in 1989 and attended Nigerian Law School, Lagos between 1989 and 1990. She was enrolled and called to Nigeria Bar in December 1990. In 1998, she obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi and in 2006; she obtained her Master degree in law from University of Jos.

Her Banking career started with Continental Merchant Bank in Lagos State, where she served as a Youth Corper (NYSC). Then Savannah Bank Plc (1993 to 1999) where she served as an Operations Staff and a Resident Auditor. She subsequently worked in Diamond Bank Plc (July 1999 to August 2015).

Prior to her appointment as the Executive Director, Corporate Services Directorate, she was the Executive Director, Institutional Banking and Public Sector. Risi was the Regional Manager, North East at Diamond Bank Plc. She has a track record of excellent performance which has earned her several commendations and awards.

She is currently the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of ASO Savings & Loans Plc.

She is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (HCIB) and currently serving as a member of the Institute’s Membership Development & Services Committee (MD & SC) and a member of the Institute’s Consultative Committee for the 12th annual Banking and Finance Conference 2019.

She is an alumna of Lagos Business School (SMP), University of Pennsylvania, Wharton Advanced Management Program and have also gone through leadership courses in Harvard Business School.