Artpedia Gallery at the opening of their exhibition, “A Tale of Shared Experiences”, unveils a strategic partnership with Altmall, an e-commerce developed by Sterling Alternative Finance to provide customers great shopping experience and flexible payment options.

The announcement was made by the founder, Onomen Onohi, during the opening of the exhibition on Saturday, 17th of July 2021. Alero Boyo, the Marketing Executive, Alternative Finance Brand, Marketing and Communication, Sterling Bank Plc, speaking on the partnership added “this collecting and payment scheme, allows buyers and collectors a more comfortable timeframe to pay for an artwork”.

Olayinka Akinlemibola, Head of Commercial Digital Businesses at Sterling Alternative Finance further explained how the audience can access the gallery’s products and services on the Altmall website.

According to Prince Onyeabor, the gallery’s Product and Strategy Director: “We want to debunk the notion that art is only for the rich and elites”. Together with Sterling Alternative Finance, the gallery is promoting affordable art.

A Tale of Shared Experiences – a group exhibition of 6 artists now ongoing through August 31 at Artpedia Gallery, curated by Favour Ritaro – is aimed towards an interrogation of socially constructed gender roles, and cultural misconception of gender expressions in the Nigerian society. The artists, all working with paintings, and all under 30 years old have created works from their personal experiences and encounters to push boundaries of old paradigm thinking about human conditions, stripping off narratives, identifications, and labels the society has placed on people.

In attendance were Uti Nwackukwu, James Jibunma, Alex Unusual, and Rotimi Rudeboy amongst other notable people, as well as art collectors and art lovers who visited the exhibition opening.

The partnership with Sterling Alternative Finance will afford people the opportunity to buy artworks from the exhibition as well as the gallery’s collection, with convenient and affordable financing terms.

For more information on Artpedia Gallery’s collection on Altmall, please click here