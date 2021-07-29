Wenger

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Arsenal coach and FIFA’s chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger has reportedly been linked with the vacant head coach role in Switzerland’s senior men’s national team.

Wenger, 71, in the event that he accepts the offer, will replace Vladimir Petkovic who left to manage Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux after guiding Switzerland to a quarter final finish at the just concluded Euros.

According to the report, the Swiss FA wants a coach who can get the side together ahead of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

Wenger who left Arsenal in 2018 is thought to be interested in what will be his first shot at managing a national football team.

Switzerland reportedly tried recruiting Wenger in 1995 while he was coach of Nagoya Grampus, but he refused to break his contract with the Japanese club.

The three-time Premier League winning coach is fluent in six languages, which makes him fit for a Swiss side made up of German, French and Italian speakers.

