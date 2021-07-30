By Arogbonlo Israel

Nigeria’s infamous suspected fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, alias Hushpuppi, who recently pleaded guilty in the United States, has narrated how he bribed Nigeria’s celebrated Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

According to the US Department of Justice, a criminal complaint initiated the prosecution of Hushpuppi in February as court documents ordered unsealed showed that Abbas, a 37-year-old Nigerian national, pleaded guilty on April 20.

A version of Abbas’ plea agreement filed late Tuesday outlines his role in the school-finance scheme, as well as several other cyber and business email compromise schemes that cumulatively caused more than $24million in losses.

Officials said in court filings that Abbas disclosed during interrogation that he paid bribes to Nigeria’s police chief, Kyari, to have one of his rivals arrested and jailed in Nigeria following a dispute over a $1.1million dupe of a Qatari businessperson. An allegation the latter described as ‘untrue’ and ‘an attempt to tarnish his image’.

Reacting, some social media users on Thursday, took to their handles to share their views on the allegation.

Below are some of the reactions gathered by Vanguard:

@De_Royal: “Is time we test EFCC efficiency in Nigeria. Will be looking forward for EFCC to take action and arrest Abba Kyari for cyber crime related issues and offence.”

@Caallistus_Franklin: “He rushed to Oba uninvited looking for well to do Igbo sons and daughters he will go after with EFCC.”

@Adeyinka_Yusuf_Salisu: “No wonder I saw him at Oba.”

@Iyke_Timothy: “For them shouting huspupiiiiiiii, I want u all out there to know that if we are not punish for our misdeeds, God will definitely do that weather direct or indirect….u cannot fraud your fellow man and be at peace….NEVER.”

@Anas S Adam: “This is just a false claim to tarnish his image and it will never work, enjoy your imprisonment.”

@Aninweke Christopher Ekene: “You will now understand why he described Cubana as a hard working man…reason the cartel.”

@Phemmy Adesanmi: “Reason with me, how much is this man salary how much he dey collect make him built multi-million House and cars. This people are big thieves and àgbà yahoo yahoo.”

@Horla Mercy: “There is nothing new here. Almost all the Police Officers in Nigeria have been involved in aiding and abetting fraud. The only reason Hushpuppi is still in prison is that he committed his financial crimes outside Nigeria.”

@Kaleb Hiram: “If he can prove his allegations, Abba Kyari is not above the law, he should be sacked.”

@_paklokito: “Naija James bond in the poteux poteux Rolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor… laughing.”

@novieverest: “Watch Abba Kyari get promoted after his Hushpuppi bribe stuff. You can hardly get justice in Nigeria. Many Nigerians in prison without trying don’t have files attached to their names, they are there because one wicked human is more powerful than they are. We live by grace sha.”

Vanguard News Nigeria