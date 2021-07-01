Hon. Chukwum Michael Umeoji, a sitting member of the House of Representatives, representing Aguata Federal Constituency has been declared winner of the All Progressives Grand Alliance Primaries conducted today, the 1st of July 2021 and held in Awka the Anambra State Capital.

He defeated Nweke Chinyere Elizabeth to secure the victory.

At the end of the exercise, the chairman electoral committee of Anambra State Primary election for APGA Okoli Christopher, disclosed that Honorable Umeoji had 904 votes, while Nweke Chinyere Elizabeth got 73 votes.

3-man adhoc delegates were drawn from each of the 326 wards, which came to a total of 978 delegates, number of statutory delegates stood at 160, while total number of delegates were 1138.

Number of accredited were 1007, total vote cast stood at 986, with 9 invalid votes.

Hon Umeoji was thereafter presented with a certificate of return.

The APGA Gubernatorial candidate in his remarks promised to bring all warring parties together in one accord. Umeoji in his acceptance speech said that he has got all it takes to move Anambra forward and when elected he would build on the legacies of the Governor, Willie Obiano and surpass the expectation of his people.

Chinyere Elizabeth a contestant in the primaries conceded defeat to Honorable Umeoji, promising to work with him.

With about 4 months to the Governorship poll in Anambra, the exercise demonstrated here shows that the Jude Okeke led APGA has fulfilled the conditions in the electoral process as Anambra people await their next number one citizen.

Meanwhile, the Delta State High Court where Oye secured an injunction against today’s primary presided over by Justice Joe Egwu made a u-turn and vacated the injunction and gave a go ahead order for jude okeke to proceed with today’s primary .Its a major set back to Victor oye’s camp.