Two factions in the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Friday, engaged in a war of words over the alleged hijack of application forms meant for the State for the conduct of ward congresses scheduled for July 31 nationwide.

Briefing newsmen in Asaba, Deputy Chairman of the party in the State, Elvis Ayomanor, alleged that only three of the snatched six bags containing the application forms were dumped midnight at the secretariat, adding that “there are clear guidelines on how the forms are to be sold and only the three-man committee has the mandate to do so”.

Ayomanor alleged that the three-man national committee on sales of form informed the APC executive council that upon arrival in Asaba on Tuesday 20th a member of the party (name withheld) posing as State Organising Committee (Caretaker) with the assistance of security officials requested that the forms be given to him for safe custody.

He alleged from 20th July till 22nd July the said member who is an aide to State Party Chairman, Jones Erue, has remained incommunicado, adding that Jones Erue through his social media handle claimed that the forms were in his custody and said sales of the form would commence 22nd July.

Meanwhile, the State Publicity Secretary of the party in the State, Sylvester Imonina, said the materials were not hijacked, adding that “the true position of the matter is that the said congresses forms are in the safe custody of the State Chairman and this fact was stated clearly at the meeting of APC Leaders in Isoko South Local Government”.

Saying that the State Chairman, Prophet Jones Ode Erue was confronted with numerous allegations of hijacking and distribution of Delta APC Congress’ forms by the Minister of State, Labour and Employments, Chief Festus Keyamo, Imonina in a statement said; “the State Chairman, without mincing words, chastised those who were peddling such dangerous rumours and asked them to refrain from such.

“It is preposterous and unimaginable that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Chief Festus Keyamo in conjunction with some ‘Leaders’ who are always crying wolf where none exist and without making any enquiry from the State Chairman, took to the press/social media that the forms have been hijacked at the behest of the State Chairman and a Leader from the State.

“The said unfounded rumour, alarm, blackmail and names calling is nothing but tissues of lies from the pit of hell and same should not be given any modicum of attention.

“For the sake of emphasis, the Party wants to state that the forms for the forthcoming Congress are in possession of the State Chairman, Prophet Jones Ode Erue.

“That is, as at today, members of the Party who are interested in contesting for Party offices should feel free to visit the State Secretariat of the Party for collection of forms, provided they have evidence of payments of money to the appropriate Party’s account supplied by the National Secretariat”.

