A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Mopamuro LGA of Kogi State and Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo has hailed the peaceful conduct of Ward Congress in the Local Government Area, saying it is an indication of good leadership in the State and at the Local Government levels.

Fanwo stated this in Mopa while fielding questions from reporters shortly after the conduct of the Congress, assuring party faithful of fairness at all times.

“Let me thank the Leader of the party in the State, Governor Yahaya Bello for producing quality leadership and also ensuring cohesion and discipline in the party.

“The strict adherence to the constitution of the party as well as guidelines laid down by the party shows why the party has remained unbeatable in the state.

“In Mopamuro, it was like a democratic carnival as party faithful went about the election of those who will pilot the affairs of the party, peacefully without any acrimony or violence. It is a testament to the democratic credentials of our leader and Governor.

“I also wish to commend the State Party Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Bello and his executive members for the smooth and peaceful process. With the success recorded today, our dear party is ready to record resounding success in the 2023 polls”.

He called on the newly elected Exco members to be fair in all their dealings, saying the success of the party will significantly depend on their capacity and readiness to move the party forward.

“We must move our party forward and give no chance to the PDP in 2023. Mopamuro and indeed Kogi State will remain a stronghold of the All Progressives Congress”, he said, urging members to rally round the newly elected leaders of the party at all levels.

Fanwo said Mopamuro APC will remain one indivisible family that will continue to win elections by retaining the support of the masses.

