By Bashir Bello, Kano

A stalwart of the All Progressive Congress, APC who is aspiring for the position of National Party Chairman, Ahmad Mansir Aliyu has raised the alarm that due process was not followed to select consensus candidates in the ongoing APC ward Congress in Kano State.

Aliyu who spoke to newsmen at his Tarauni ward in Tarauni Local government area of Kano decried low turnout recorded during the Congress.

He said the low turnout for the Congress was due to the fact that party members were aggrieved with the procedure for the consensus candidates.

According to him, “stakeholders have pronounced that we should have a consensus candidate and by virtue of our party constitution 2014 amendment APC party constitution, consensus has been explained in article 20 that all party members at ward should come out and select or elect their leaders at the ward level. But if you look at it, few people just came out and turn out for the consensus and the leadership has been taken.

“The party constitution has explained how consensus should take place, so we have a procedure.

“The turnout is low because some party members have pulled out or some aggrieved members are annoyed with the procedure.

“So I call on the party stakeholders at national or state to make sure that we follow the party constitution and procedure so that we have progress in the party.

“Based on the membership registration of which the National Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe State told newsmen that over 40 million people have registered in the party. If you look at the turnout, it is very low.

“So I call on the party members let’s come out to support our party so that we will have prosperous future so that our party win the 2023 general elections,” Aliyu however stated.

