ASABA-MEMBERS of the three-man committee sent to Delta State for the conduct of All Progressives Congress, APC ward congress, Thursday, escaped being lynched by aggrieved aspirants, but for the intervention of some party members.

The angry aspirants in their hundreds who besieged the State Secretariat in Asaba, lamented that were not being given forms even after presenting their payment tellers for the collection of forms.

Many aspirants expressed frustration over their inability to collect forms and submit collected forms to the committee sent to organise the sale of form.

Meanwhile, Delta APC stakeholders have called for a postponement of ward congress election in the State to allow thousands of aspirants who have paid for forms collect and return same.

Head of the three-man committee, Mr George Ojong Egbe who addressed party faithful absolved his committee of blame.

Saying he got clearance from APC headquarters to commence sale of forms on 24 but ran out of forms on 26th July, Egbe said the extra forms promised from APC national headquarters to make up for the shortage, were yet to arrive.

He said; “as at today 29th July, thousands of tellers were presented to me and there were no forms to issue out. In the cause of explaining, violence erupted, but for the intervention of the State Deputy Chair, Organising Secretary and other party members, we would been lynched.”

The APC ward congresses is billed to commence on the 31, July nationwide.