The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it plans to begin sales of forms for its congresses on July 1.



Prof. Al-Mustapha Medaner, APC Director of Organisation, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.



Medaner said the decision followed the approval of the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party.



He said purchase of forms for ward congresses would take place from July 1 to July 7, while inauguration of ward and local government congresses, screening and screening appeals committee would hold on July 10.



Medaner announced the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of congresses across wards, local government areas and states for election of party officials.



He added that screening of aspirants for the ward positions would take place from July 12 to July 16, while inauguration of ward and local government congresses and congresses appeals committee would hold on July 19 and ward congresses on July 24.



Medaner said that appeals arising from ward congresses would be entertained from July 26 to July 29.



“Purchase of forms for the local government positions will be from July 26 to July 30 and screening of aspirants for local government party positions will be from July 19 to July 26,” he said.



Medaner said that appeals arising from local government congresses would be entertained from Aug.16 to Aug. 20.



He said the sales of forms for state executives positions would take place from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, while inauguration of screening, screening appeals committee for state executives would hold on Aug. 30.



“Screening of aspirants for state executives will be from Sept.6 to Sept. 8 and appeals arising from screening for state executives will hold from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15.



“State congresses will hold on Sept. 18 and appeals arising from state congresses will hold from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21.



“By this notice, aspirants will purchase forms as follows: ward chairman – N10, 000; ward vice chairman, secretary and treasurer – N5,000, other offices – N 2,000.



“Local government chairman – N25,000, local government vice chairman, secretary and treasurer – N15,000.00; other offices – N10, 000,” he said.



Medaner said female and physically challenged aspirants would pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each positions.

Vanguard News Nigeria