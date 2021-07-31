.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue state, weekend suffered a major blow by the unexpected defection of its stalwart, Engineer Nath Apir alongside his followers and supporters, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Gwer East Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

Among those who defected with their teeming supporters alongside Engineer Apir during the ceremony held at St. Francis Primary School Aliade, were Engineers Rogers and Peter Damkor as well as Elder John Asen including members of the Labour Party, LP and All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in the area.

Speaking separately on why they defected to the PDP, the APC stalwarts cited the forthrightness, resilience and doggedness of Governor Samuel Ortom in standing against external aggressors who want to take over the state and subjugate the people, for their decision to leave their former parties.

They also referred to the numerous appointments to their people and projects executed in their LGA as some of the motivating factors that prompted their decision to abandon their former parties to join the PDP with their supporters.

They commended leaders of PDP for the warmed reception accorded them, promising to reciprocate the kind gesture by working tirelessly for the success and victory of the party in the coming elections.

Receiving the former APC stalwarts, Governor Ortom who was represented by his Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Ngunan Addingi assured the mammoth crowd that the PDP was working hard to taking over the mantle of leadership in the country in 2023.

While assuring them of equal opportunities the Governor said, “I’m happy that you have seen the light in your decision to abandon the darkness and work with the governor who has done very well for the people of Gwer East.

“I advise you to continue to mobilise others as the journey ahead is longer than the one behind. We are all going to the same markets with members of the ruling party and the skyrocketing inflation doesn’t spare anyone. By the grace of God, PDP will take over Nigeria in 2023″.

In his speech, State Chairman of PDP, Sir John Ngbede thanked the defectors for abandoning the sinking ship called APC for the PDP assuring them that they would not regret their decision.

Vanguard News Nigeria