By Omeiza Ajayi

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni has warned potential saboteurs to steer clear of Saturday’s Ward Congresses of the party.

Buni gave the warning in a statement issued Friday in Abuja and signed by Mamman Mohammed, the Director General, Press and Media Affairs in the state.

He called on officials conducting the Congress to be fair and objective to all candidates contesting the election.

“As stakeholders of the party, we have great responsibility to make the ward Congress in all the participating states successful. We should endeavour to place the party and members interest above personal interests” Buni charged.

The chairman warned that the party would not hesitate to take decisive measures against anyone who deliberately sabotage the Congress.

“We have come a long way repositioning the party, we have reconciled many groups and individuals, we must not allow personal interests in this election to divide us and draw us back.

“We should avoid Media wars over issues we can settle at the secretariat. I assure you that we will be fair and just to everyone” Buni added.

