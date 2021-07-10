By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC where its new National Working Committee, NWC will emerge, a group is throwing its weight behind Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, APC, Niger East for the position of National Chairman.

According to the group, Senator Musa who chairs the Senate Services Committee is the most qualified candidate to lead the party to another election victory in 2023.

Recall that the APC has released its Timetable for the conduct of Ward, Local government and State congresses to elect it’s leaders ahead of the National convention.

The group, under the aegis of APC Stakeholders for 2023 Elections Victory has stressed that Senator Sani Musa has gathered several experience both at the state, in the business and legislative class to position him well to lead the APC as the National Chairman.

Coordinators of the group, Yemi Adeleye and Sabiu Ali in a statement in Abuja, described the Senator as a grassroots mobilizer and bridge builder, adding, “with the current state of the APC, the party needs to leadership qualities of Senator Musa to continue the reconciliation and peaceful rehabilitation approach that has been entrenched in the party by the outgoing National Caretaker Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state.

“This is the time for the APC to have someone in the capacity of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa as APC National Chairman to pilot the affairs of the party to victory in 2023 and beyond.

” Senator Musa has Excellent presentation skills, Political knowledge, Bill sponsorship, Teamwork, Policy development, Political Campaigning, Analytical reasoning, Policy Negotiation and Leadership.

” In the Senate, Senator Musa is the Chairman, Committee on Senate Services, Member:

Committee on Appropriation, Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Committee on Petroleum Resources Upstream, Committee on FCT, Committee on Water Resources, Committee on Foreign and Local Debt, Committee on Finance and Constitution Review Committee of the Senate.

“The Senator has been trustworthy and persuasive with sufficiently in digesting and comprehending challenges at all levels.

“A committed manager of people and resources, using exceptional leadership organization and communication skills to manage high-performance cross sectional teams”

The group argued further that Senator Musa has a proven skill in developing consensus at party, Committee and legislative levels, adding that he has also exhibited qualities that could stand him out as a solid party man that can deliver the APC in all future elections.

The group further said, ” We are pushing for him because he is a progressive Senator with strong history of leading high-performance teams to meet or exceed objectives, dedicated and hardworking with internal drive to deliver excellence.

Tactical team builder with strong background in training and team development. With passionate views and ability to argue for most extreme positions surrounding issues. Intelligent, with sound education and insightful in understanding opposition while trying to work to find common ground.

“Trustworthy and persuasive with sufficiency in digesting and comprehending challenges at all times. Talented Legislative leader versed in reviewing budgets, program operations and established policies to ferret out inefficiencies and strengthen government structures. Identifies and secures funding for vital improvement projects.

Demonstrated success in maintaining strong relations.”