Foremost philanthropist and frontline aspirant to the office of National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Saliu Mustapha has emerged the youngest title holder in Ilorin following his appointment as the new Turaki of Ilorin Emirate by His Eminence, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The Emir, who unveiled the appointment at the grand reception hosted as part of the Barake event in his Palace on Thursday, said Mustapha, 48, has contributed immensely to the development of the emirate, hence deserving of the honour of a tradional title.

“If someone is contributing to the development of the community, we have to reciprocate as a community with a traditional title. In Ilorin Emirates, only someone deserving of a title is conferred with one. It is our way of appreciating their efforts.

“One person we all know who expends all his resources on Ilorin emirate and its affairs is Saliu Mustapha and he is hereby appointed as the new ‘Turaki’ of Ilorin. May Allah make it easy for him,” the monarch declared.

Mustapha, according to the Emir, has through humanitarian projects executed by his brainchild, the Saliu Mustapha Foundation, impacted the lives of many people in his hometown of Ilorin.

Turaki of Ilorin was a title previously held by the Sarakis, an influential political family in Kwara state displaced after the 2019 elections.

Late Olusola Saraki, father of the immediate past former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki once held the title before he was elevated to the position of a Waziri. His son, Bukola Saraki who is also a former Governor of Kwara State, stepped into the father’s shoes and was the holder of the title between 2006 and 2018.

The younger Saraki was later turbaned as the Waziri, succeeding his father for the second time.

Meanwhile, the Emir has also announced other important traditional titles, including the Mutawalle of Ilorin which was conferred on Dr.Abdulrazaq, the elder brother to the state governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq .

The Mutawalle title, like the Turaki which passed from the late elder Saraki to his son, Bukola, was also last held by the late patriarch of Abdulrazaq family, AGF Abdulrazaq who was the first commissioner of Finance in the Kwara state as well as the first lawyer in the whole of northern Nigeria.

Others honoured at the event include Ilorin-born Islamic scholars; Sheikh Farouq Suleiman Onikijipa who was appointed the 4th Grand Mufti of Ilorin, Professor Yakubu Aliagan who was conferred with the title of Seriki Malami of Ilorin, Sheikh AbdulRahman Sholagberu who was appointed the Malami Ubandoma of Ilorin among others.