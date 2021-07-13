Following the build up of the National convention of All Progressive Congress (APC), the South South APC Youth Network has endorsed the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari for the position of National Chairman of the party.

The Group said APC needs a National Chairman like Yari who can unite the party towards the 2023 general election bring people together for a victorious march towards 2023. Ost

One of the leaders of the South South APC youth network, Comrade Ambrosini Tari Sambo insisted that APC needs Yari more that he nee therefore, he should be a concensus candidate for the Party’s Chairman.

“APC needs Yari now more than he needs the party, the party has reached a level that an experienced administrator is needed to steer its affairs.

“There is no need having many contestants for the post of the chairman of our great party, Yari should be made the concensus candidate for the good of the party and also to avoid rancour after the election”, he said.

“Yari as the APC National chairman we in the South South can be rest assured that come 2023 all the states in the South South will become APC states”, he noted.

The Group said they believe that the former Zamfara State governor among other frontline candidates can bring the party together and form a formidable force ahead the 2023 general election.

Comrade Sambo also described Yari as a strong political leader, giant among peers in terms of qualities of leadership.

He said Yari is a leader that was never short in supply, charismatic and prudent leadership to all.

“During his time as the governor of Zamfara State, the state witnessed development in all quarters, he was able to manage the resources of the state towards its development”, Comrade Sambo added.

He also explained that Yari’s leadership qualities made him become the first Governor in the northwest that headed the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) during their tenure.