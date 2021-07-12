By Dapo Akinrefon

Some residents of Apapa Local Government Area of Lagos, on the platform of Apapa Stakeholders Forum, on Monday, cleared the air on the allegations of fake National Examination Council, NECO, certificate against the All Progressives Congress, APC, chairmanship candidate in the area, Mr. Gabriel Oluwaseun.

Speaking on behalf of the Forum, Mr. Olowotan Babatunde, Chairman of the Forum, explained that certain individuals, who are not happy and comfortable with the emergence of Gabriel, have been going about attempting to rubbish his person in the name of using allegations of certificate forgery.

Oluwaseun was alleged to have presented a fake NECO certificate, during the screening exercise of the APC for chairmanship candidates in Lagos.

However, Olowotan stated that as concerned residents of the area, they decided to make their findings after the news came out in the media.

He said they went to the extent of carrying out their own checks, which later revealed that the NECO certificate submitted by the candidate was genuine.

He said: “We decided to come out because we have discovered that some people are just trying to be funny and we cannot sit and keep watching them to continue sponsoring campaigns of calumny against the candidacy of Gabriel.

“Some of us in this forum are observers and card-carrying members of the APC and that is why we have chosen to speak out.

“We were concerned when we saw the story and with some of the information we had at hand, we got a NECO scratch card to confirm whether the claim is true.

“This is an era of technology and we discovered that the result is on the portal of NECO and it is genuine. So we wonder where that story of fake results is coming from.

“Meanwhile, we have written to the school in question because those behind this allegation claimed to have obtained a letter from the school.

“The said letter claimed that Gabriel Oluwaseun indeed sat for the June/July 2008 NECO in the school.

“The same letter also claimed that the school does not have such a centre. For us, this is very contradicting and it is political calumny and attempt to soil the name of Gabriel Oluwaseun.

“We are standing by him and we won’t allow these detractors to have their way and by the grace of God, Gabriel will eventually emerge the next chairman of this local government.”

