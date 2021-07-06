Anyim calls for memorial arcade to heal wounds of the civil war

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim has advocated for a memorial arcade of a detailed and factual account of the Nigerian civil war for upcoming generations, arguing that it would enable them appreciate the scale of the ugly experience

Delivering a lecture at Nnamdi Azikiwe University during a conference on 50 years post Nigeria Civil War, Anyim regretted that the country was yet to properly situate the lessons of the civil war in its history 51years after the debacle, adding that such memorials would not only provide soothing effect, but would highlight war as national tragedy that must never be contemplated again.

He said: “51 years after the Nigerian civil war, Nigeria was yet to properly situate the issues and lessons of that experience in our nation’s history. As at today, it appears there is neither official record, nor memorial of the war.

ALSO READ: Northern govs need to embrace decisions of southern counterparts, says Owokoniran, PDP scribe

“We need a detailed and factual account of the war in sequence of events, social and economic costs, number of lives lost, details of the victims, among others. Such an account will help the upcoming generations to appreciate the scale and extent of the unfortunate event.

“The resource materials and outcome of this conference should bridge the gap and ward off any reckless desire for war as its dangers will be glaring.”

According to the former Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, the growing disposition of political leaders to be above the law implied a reverse growth of the nation’s democracy and urged political leaders to evaluate their attitude with a view to measuring its effect on the desire of aspirants to political offices, particularly with the attendant rise in corruption and nepotism.

Also speaking at the conference, the immediate past president of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo observed that the coalitions that fought the civil war were still in control of nation’s leadership, accusing them of fuelling further crisis through their utterances.

ALSO READ: Not arresting Nnamdi Kanu will embolden non-state actors against Nigeria — ex-ACF scribe

He added: “We have for too long allowed the bitterness of the war and its lingering feelings to dictate our political relationships. The young men and women who were not part of the war are frustrated by the impasse.

“We do not want any more wars. We have shed enough blood without producing corresponding political results. Fifty years after Biafra, the time is now overripe for a fresh approach, including discussions and fruitful negotiations.”

Vice chancellor of the institution Professor, Charles Esimone said the conference was of monumental importance and hoped that it would bring about useful ideas and recommendations towards building an enduring peace in the country.

Other speakers at the conference included Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, Professor Uzodimma Nwala, Professor Akachukwu Ezigbo, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Reverend Matthew Hassan Kukah and Alhaji Salihu Lukman.

Vanguard News Nigeria