Anti-corruption: ICPC inaugurates Ministry of Mines' Anti-Corruption Unit

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, yesterday, inaugurated the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Monitoring Unit, ACTU, of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, to fight all tendencies of corruption in the sector.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director, Press & Public Relations Department, Etore Thomas, where the Chairman, ICPC, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, charged members of the Unit based on the mandate of supervising growth and development of the nation’s minerals, and called on staff of the Ministry and operators in the sector to live above board.

Owasanoye also called for effective utilization and revenue generation in accordance with the diversification mantra of the Federal Government towards national development.

He said: “It is therefore important for staff of the Ministry to understand their responsibility and live above board in order to propel the Ministry to greater heights.

“As we move forward to install the building blocks of transparent and accountable systems, which are necessary ingredients of achieving a sanitized work environment, the ACTU needs the unalloyed support of management to perform their duties.

The ICPC boss also expressed optimism for greater collaboration with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in order to ensure that the country is rid of all vestiges of corruption for the benefit of the teeming population and generations yet unborn.

Also speaking was the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Oluwatyinin Akinlade, who was represented by Director, Artisanal Small Scale Mining, ASM, Engr Patrick Ojeka, expressed delight over inauguration of the Ministry’s ACTU, and congratulated members of the Unit.

Akinlade also described the inauguration as dawn of a new era in the sector following the direction of the Buhari-led administration’s zero tolerance for corruption in all sectors of the economy.

She said: “What we are celebrating in this Ministry today is the dawn of a new era having successfully mid-wifed a brand new ACTU team following the expiration of the three-year tenure of the outgoing team in March, 2021.

“Therefore symbolizes the collective resolve in the Ministry to sustain as well as nurture the Service-wide institutional framework designed for preventing corruption and promotion of transparency and accountability.”

She also pointed out that the inauguration by ICPC is significant following high expectations of the government and Nigerians from the Ministry being one of the major sectors for diversifying the economy and reduce dependence on oil and gas for generation of foreign revenue.

Meanwhile, she (Akinlade) also acknowledged the strategic role being played by the ICPC in strengthening the ACTU and in putting the Unit constantly on its toes across the civil service.

She said the Ministry sincerely appreciates ICPC’s close monitoring of the effectiveness of ACTU as well as the Transparency and Integrity rating of the Sector all along.

In their response, Head of ACTU, Christopher Warije, on behalf of the newly reconstituted ACTU, said THE mandate was given to him and his colleagues to be at the vanguard of fighting corruption in the Ministry humbles them.

However, called for support of the Ministry’s management and the entire staff, and promised to be good ambassadors with the authority vested in ACTU, which will help them to avoid tendencies to compromise.

Vanguard News Nigeria