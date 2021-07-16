By Chinedu Adonu

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South East zone has insisted that the party will win the forthcoming Anambra gubernatorial election despite the decision of INEC to exclude the party’s candidate from the list of candidates for the election.

In a statement released by the zonal publicity secretary of the party, Mr Augustine Elochukwu Okeke, on Friday, the party described the election umpire’s decision as merely procedural and does not imply that the party will not participate in the election.

Part of the statement reads: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released a list of candidates for the November 06, 2021, Anambra governorship election which notably did not include the candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“To this end, the PDP South East Zone, wishes to reassure our teeming supporters and the general public, that the non-inclusion of the name of PDP’s candidate in the list by INEC is procedural and does not imply that PDP will not participate in the coming election.

“One would recall that faced with multiple litigations during the Imo North Senatorial bye-election, INEC took a similar stance by not including a candidate’s name for the All Progressive Congress in the list.

“The considerable public interest, commentaries and concern shown by Nigerians who are worried about the non-inclusion of PDP in the list, is a testament to the acceptance of PDP as the party that

Nigerians and Anambra people implicitly and absolutely trust to deliver good governance for Anambra people. “The PDP, South East Zone heartily appreciates this concern and the solidarity Nigerians have continued to accord PDP and hereby, re-assures Nigerians of our commitment to deliver good governance in Anambra state.”

