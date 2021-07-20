By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

The national chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Chief Okey Nwosu has said that the November 6, 2021, Anambra governorship election would redefine the position of the party in the politics of Nigeria, vowing that ADC would produce the next governor of the state.

Addressing reporters in Awka yesterday, Nwosu described ADC as the third force in Nigeria’s political circle, adding that the governorship candidate of the party, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, who was former President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide was a solution provider for Anambra people.

According to him, ADC became the third force in Nigeria’s politics because it had produced 15 House of Assembly lawmakers, especially in the South West and seven House of Representatives members in the country.

Nwosu said: “The will of the people will throw up the number three party in Nigeria, using Anambra election as the starting point.

“As far as we know, the three political parties in Anambra State have shown gross indiscipline during their primaries in the state and it has consumed them. If it were a place where things work, the three parties namely APGA, APC, and PDP, will not participate in the November 6 election and if we don’t correct it now, the country is doomed politically.

“The parties had dishonoured the judiciary the way they had dishonoured the country’s politics, such that judicial rascality has become the order of the day in Anambra State.

“The only party that stands as the best now is ADC because of its flawless primary”.

He explained that almost all the ADC governorship aspirants did not meet the requirements the party needed, including character, adding that it was the reason when Nwankpo came, he was quickly embraced because the party needed a special brand.

Nwosu added that Nwankpo, the party’s governorship candidate, was presented to the party by some major players in Anambra politics, adding that by the grace of God, he would be the next governor of the state.

