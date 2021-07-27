Maduka

By Nwankwo Ekene

The outcome of the just concluded governorship primaries of the three major political parties in Anambra State, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, All Progressive Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP was riddled with crisis.

The three parties, already plagued by in-fighting which gave birth to various factions in their fold, held flawed primaries, which produced two governorship candidates.

With three months to the governorship election in Anambra State, it is worrisome how the good people of the State would entrust their fate and destiny in the cocoon of confused political parties, whose governorship candidates are not sure they will be on the ballot on the d-day.

With deadline for the substitution of candidates by political parties fixed for July 30 by INEC, there has been a clarion call on Dr Godwin Maduka, to leverage on this window of opportunity, to stand as a candidate for the November 6, 2021 Anambra guber election.

There is an evolving trend in Nigerian politics, where the strength and character of candidates, seem to be a more propelling factor to win elections.

Dr.Godwin Maduka possesses such character and has demonstrated uncommon passion for the socio economic development of Anambra State.

Despite being a victim of political buccaneers in the PDP, Maduka has continued to earn the support of majority of the good people of Anambra State, which places him in pole position to make a huge impact in the election.

Enumerating what Maduka stands for is not the sole purpose of this piece, but he is the only governorship hopeful, whose antecedents has continued to outpace other governorship candidates in the election.

Maduka provides for the good people of Anambra State, the opportunity to make informed choice on who should govern them in the State.