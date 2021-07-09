ABUJA: The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has dismissed insinuations that some politicians are lobbying for its Deputy governorship slot, saying it has a value-driven protocol that will guide it in the selection of deputy governorship candidate for the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

The party noted in s statement issued by Barr. Ifenla Oligbinde, it is National Director of Communications and Programs in Abuja that lobbying or jostling for positions was never the style of the party.

READ ALSO:BREAKING: APC member shot dead in Lagos

The party added that the same process that produced Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, as governorship candidate in the most peaceful and credible electoral process. will be adopted in the selection of the deputy governor.

According to the statement, ”Our attention has been drawn to a publication with the title ’10 Persons Jostling for ADC Deputy Governor’s slot’.

‘The truth is that the head of our search team in the person of our National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, reached out to Mrs. Ndidi Nwuneli and many others.

”The National Chairman because of his passion for Anambra State and good governance is committed to pulling the best amongst Anambra Youths and Persons into governance to give the state its best chance for development.

”The National Chairman reached out to Mrs. Ndidi Nwuneli and she outrightly said she was not available and wished the party well.

”Our search was done in absolute privacy and confidentiality. No one has, or will ever lobby or jostle for the Deputy Governor slot in ADC, it is not our style. We have a value-driven protocol that guides our processes.

”For this forthcoming Anambra Elections, there are certain parameters needed to balance the team to be presented for the elections. Consultations are still ongoing in preparation for the final screening of a candidate.

”Whilst it is true that our search team reached out to many persons including Mrs. Ndidi Nwuneli, none of them, and we repeat, none of them were or are ‘jostling’ to be Deputy Governor.

”ADC is known to have transparency and integrity in her DNA as was seen in the emergence of our gubernatorial candidate, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, in the most peaceful and credible electoral process.

”The same process will be adopted again, as ADC is ‘not for sale or known for ‘money bags’ rancorous approach, as is currently being witnessed in other political parties that ought to lead by example.

”ADC as the only credible alternative party, assures Ndi Anambra that they will get a formidable Guber team that will meet up with the yearnings and aspirations of the people with a view to bringing great progress and development to the state.