By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–A female erudite professor Lillian Orogbu, has emerged the running mate to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the election in Anambra State holding in November.

The Dean of the Faculty of Management, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, will be flying the party’s flag with the governorship candidate, Chuma Umeoji.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed their candidature in the list of candidates published at the end of the submission of the personal details of candidates by all the registered political parties participating in the November election.

With the development, the electoral body has sealed the fate of a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo, who emerged in a parallel primary organised by a faction of the party.

It is expected that with this development, all stakeholders of the party, including the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano; Soludo and others will rally round Umeoji and support him to win the forthcoming election.

Umeoji will be flying the party’s flag with his rich political experience while his running mate will be complementing him with her deep experience in the academic.

Already, 12 members of APGA in the state House of Assembly led by the Chief Whip, Ezeudu, have hailed INEC’s decision.

They have gone a step further by pledging to support Umeoji’s ambition.

Their argument is that the federal lawmaker is the only key to APGA’s victory in the election.

The massive supports coming the way of Umeoji and Orogbu are not limited to the state legislature alone.

Some members of the state executive have also taken a position on the matter.

Specifically, majority of Obiano’s aides have expressed their readiness to work for Umeoji’s victory.

The Umeoji and Orogbu joint ticket promises to be a formidable one. It is a ticket of consolidation, inclusiveness and expansion.

While Umeoji will be leveraging on his political prowess, Prof Orogbu is bringing academic excellence, women inclusiveness, youthfulness beauty and brain to the Government House.