The All Progressives Grand Alliance governor candidate in Anambra State, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, has solicited the cooperation of all members of the party that contested the primary, saying there was need for unity ahead of the election.

This was as he said there was no victor or vanquish following the governorship list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Friday.

Reacting to the list, the House of Representatives member, who expressed happiness that at last the electoral umpire has settled the dust raised following the party’ primary, said, “We will move fast to reconcile all factions of the party and aggrieved members.”

“Even those who have in time past, joined our opponents, we will make sure they come back home; APGA is home and big enough to accommodate everyone,”he said.

He said: “I extend hand of fellowship to my brothers and sisters who contested the election and joined the marathon litigation; this is our project and we must come together for the interest of APGA first.

“The journey ahead is daunting, but surmountable if we all pull our strength together and unite for common purpose – I assure us, APGA will win overwhelmingly.

“There’s no family without rancour, I believe we will come out stronger, better and energised to conquer and return APGA to Agụ-Awka.

“We will work with all existing paraphernalia, structures and everyone in the party to ensure that APGA wins.”

According to him,”thousands of the opposition members have all perfected plans to join us in APGA, we shall receive them into the fold in no distant time.”

He thanked the state governor,Willie Obiano,the leadership of his party and all party faithful for their unwavering support while litigation over the primary lasted.

“I wish to specially, Thank the great National Leader and BoT Chairman of our party and Executive Governor – HE, Chief Dr. Willie Mmaduaburochukwu Obiano, the fourth democratic elected Governor of Anambra State for his progressive leadership.

“I salute the courage, strength and resilience of our indefatigable Acting National Chairman, High Chief Jude Okeke and entire Caretaker Committee of our great party, APGA.

“To my colleagues at the national and state assemby, and other stakeholders of our party, I thank you all for your great support and partnership,” he said.