A faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra State has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to follow due process by standing by the list of candidates it released last week.

The Chief Jude Okeke’s faction’s appeal to the electoral umpire was in reaction to Monday’s judgement of Anambra High Court which upturned the earlier judgement by Jigawa High Court recognising Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji,as the party’s governorship candidate.

Speaking in Abuja through its national publicity secretary, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, the group alleged that some people were determined to desecrate the sanctity of the nation’s judiciary with actions inimical to the development of democracy in the country.

According to Chukwunyere, the latest judgement was wrong given that the Anambra High Court has same coordinate jurisdiction with Jigawa High Court which he said had earlier upheld the election of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji as the party’s candidate in Anambra State.

“The judgment from Awka cannot vacate the judgment from Jigawa. They are courts of coordinate jurisdiction. They cannot change the position of INEC with it” he said.

He expressed hope that: “Hopefully, this matter will be sorted out soon and peace will return to APGA.”

He claimed there was what he called,”The desperation of some anti-democratic forces to desecrate the judiciary and jettison the rule of law which is fundamental in a democracy.”

Recall that on Friday, 16th July, 2021, the Independent National Electoral Commission published the list of candidates for the Anambra State Governorship election, saying the action was in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines for the election.

“In compliance with the judgment of two competent High Courts, INEC published the name of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, a member of the Federal House of Representatives, as the valid and duly nominated candidate of our great party,” he said.

