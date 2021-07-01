Hon.Chuma Michael Umeoji ,a sitting member of the House of Representatives, representing Aguata Federal Constituency of Anambra State, has been declared winner of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA factional primaries conducted Thursday, in Awka, the state capital.

He defeated Nweke Chinyere Elizabeth to secure the victory.

READ ALSO:BREAKING: Reps adopt all 318 sections of PIB, ready to pass document into law

At the end of the exercise, the chairman electoral committee of the Anambra State primary election for APGA, Okoli Christopher, disclosed that Umeoji had 904 votes, while Nweke Chinyere Elizabeth got 73 votes.

The 3-man Adhoc delegates were drawn from each of the 326 wards, which came to a total of 978 delegates. The number of statutory delegates stood at 160, while the total number of delegates came to 1138.

The number of accredited voters came to 1007, total vote cast stood at 986, with 9 invalid votes.

Hon Umeoji was thereafter presented with a certificate of return

The APGA gubernatorial candidate in his remarks promised to bring all warring parties together in one accord.

Umeoji reinstated that he has all it takes to move Anambra forward, vowing that when elected, he would build on the legacies of the state governor, Willie Obiano to surpass the expectations of his people.

Chinyere Elizabeth a contestant in the primaries conceded defeat to Honorable Umeoji, promising to work with him

“With about for months to the governorship poll in Anambra, the exercise demonstrated here shows that the Jude Okeke-led APGA has fulfilled the conditions in the electoral process as Anambra people await their next number, one citizen,”Umeoji said.