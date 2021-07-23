Ahead of the November 6, governorship poll in Anambra State, the Media Director of Chukwuma Umeoji Campaign Organisation, Uloka Chukwubuikem, has claimed that only his principal can win the much anticipated poll.

Recall that Emeoji is the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA,listed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the election.

Chukwubuikem tasked the party faithful in the state to stand firm by Emeoji, saying he is the only person that can guarantee victory for the party.

The Co- Converner of “Transparency Youth Advocate” declared that “it is only Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji who can win the governorship poll for his party APGA with wide margin and ensure that APGA retains Agụ-Awka.”

His reaction came following conflicting court judgements in the past few weeks, over who is the authentic candidate of the party.

According to him,the list as published by INEC on July 16, where the particulars of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji and that of Prof. Lillian Oroegbu appeared as governorship and deputy governorship candidates of APGA is yet to change.

He expressed confidence that status quo will be maintained till the final publication of INEC before the November election proper.

To this end,he called on the general public to shun the antics of those he described as shenanigans who are desperately plotting the collapse and faliure of APGA.

According to him, it is only a higher court of competent jurisdiction that can upturn the judgment of Jigawa High Court and not same court of coordinate jurisdiction.

Chukwubuikem tasked the people of the state to remain calm over the judgement of Anambra High Court sitting in Awka which had ordered INEC to reinstate Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as the candidate of APGA, saying only an appeal court can invalidate the judgement of Jigawa High Court which INEC’s list recognising Emeoji as the party’s candidate was based upon.

“The Awka High Court judgement has already been overtaken by events and should be trashed into the waste bin, APGA already has a candidate for the November election and that person is Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji whose name and particulars were published by INEC.

“I think it’s time for the party to come together and let all that happened in the past remain with the past while we move on and prepare ourselves better for the crucial election”,he said.

He told the people of the state to,”Ignore all the news in the media space about a particular man other than Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji being the candidate of APGA.”

“It is rather an attempt by fifth columnists to make APGA weak and unpopular going into the November election, but God of APGA stopped them halfway; with the name of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji on the ballot as APGA candidate. All hope of APGA coming out top with wide margin has been restored and the election will be a walkover for APGA,”he added.

Uloka admitted that Prof. Soludo “is a great Anambra son, statesman and former CBN Governor, however claimed that Soludo was unpopular to win the governorship polls.

According to him,the victory of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji would be a relief for millions of APGA members and entire Anambra electorate.

“Rushing to the media to allege that Soludo is a popular candidate without an ample of grassroot appeal is rather a deciet on the side of the person or group. Truth is, Professor Soludo is the most unpopular aspirant across party lines, an intellectual of repute but a weak political vessel,”he claimed.

He said APGA was back to her feet and more united to crush the opposition political parties in the November polls with Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji on the ballot.

He dismissed claims that Governor Willie Obiano was supporting Professor Soludo, explaining that the governor was only in support of APGA and not a particular candidate,as according to him,” Obiano is more interested in the survival of APGA and not any individual.”

He urged all Anambra voters to ensure they register in the ongoing INEC continuous voter registration to be eligible to vote at the November elections for APGA, saying such great would enable the party to consolidate on its achievements recorded in the last 16 years.