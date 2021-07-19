Ubah

Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District and candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has pledged to conduct local government elections in the state, within six months, if elected on Novermber 6, 2021.

Senator Ubah reiterated this commitment when the Igbo News Channel of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) had an exclusive interview with him, in his office at the National Assembly.

March next year, incumbent Governor Willie Obiano will be leaving office. But there was no indication that chairmen and councillors would be elected into Anambra’s 21 local government areas.

Recall that since Nigeria’s return to civil rule in 1999, council polls have successfully been held in Anambra twice.

The last on January 11, 2014, towards the twilight of former Governor Peter Obi’s administration and the first in December 1998.

Other previous attempts to conduct council polls in the state on December 4, 2004, February 2005, November 2011, October 5, 2013, December 14, 2013 and December 21, 2013 were futile.

Speaking on the urgent need to guarantee local government autonomy if elected governor come November 6, 2021 and inaugurated March 17, 2022, Ubah said, “I’m presenting myself to work for Ndigbo. The fact remains, there is no guber candidate who had in the past or present invested even 20 per cent of what I’ve invested in Alaigbo.

“I’ve verifiable physical and social collaterals to show for all my investments in Alaigbo. No other guber candidate has positively touched Ndigbo like Ifeanyi Ubah. For instance, as I speak, the Anambra Progressives that I convened has raised over N540million to build about three hospitals to cater for the healthcare of our people in Anambra State.

“I’m a selfless person. But my traducers who are bent on throwing mudslings at me are angered by the fact that of all the governorship candidates in Anambra, I’m the only one with no pre-election issues and litigations. In the forthcoming guber polls, we must all realise that it is God Almighty that crowns a king. Needless the frivolious blackmails. Let’s have an issue-based campaign based on verifiable evidences of what you have done for Anambra people, and what you intend to do if voted in.

“In the November 6 governorship election, the candidate that should be elected is the one that will conduct local government elections within six months. For long, our people at the grassroots have been suffering, whilst the funds meant for the growth and development of our local communities are frittered.”

Assuring that he was that candidate, Ubah stated that “Anambra needs a governor who believes in local government autonomy. Anambra needs a governor who will promote and protect the interests of traders in Anambra State and South East in general, as such was important for the development of the state and South East at large since business is the major asset of the region.”

