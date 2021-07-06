Okonkwo

By Vincent Ujumadu

ONE of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirants in the just concluded primary for the November 6 election, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, has alleged that the exercise was rigged.

Okonkwo scored 58 votes to come second to the eventual winner, Chief Val Ozigbo who scored 62 votes.

In a statement in Awka, yesterday, Okonkwo alleged that the exercise was manipulated, adding that the election committee could not clear doubts as to how only 201 delegates voted after 218 delegates were accredited and the door to the voting hall shut.

He said: “From the result announced by the committee headed by Mr. Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor of Edo State, it is obvious that the outcome of that exercise did not reflect the wishes and desires of the people. Our campaign team expected a different outcome which would be a true reflection of the reality on the ground.

“Obviously, there were a number of serious issues and irregularities regarding the primary election.

“First, in response to a very late court order barring elected delegates from participating in the primaries, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party decided, at the last minute, to limit the voting to a small number of statutory delegates.

“But even with that, the list of the statutory delegates kept changing with no explanation of the criteria used to exclude some hitherto approved delegates while adding new ones, some of whom are not eligible under the party’s constitution.

“As people at the venue, including journalists would attest, the confusion over the authentic list of super delegates delayed the commencement of voting by several hours.

“Perhaps, the most blatant of the irregularities came in the collation of votes. For instance, while a total of 218 delegates were accredited for the exercise, the tally of votes cast for the candidates, along with voided votes, came to 201 .

“A full week after the primary election, nobody has satisfactorily explained what happened to the other 17 votes cast by duly accredited delegates. We expect those who conducted the election to provide the answer to this obvious discrepancy, particularly given the razor – thin margin of victory of the declared result.’’

I’m not interested in becoming deputy governor – Okunna

Meanwhile, a renowned Professor of Mass Communication and former Chief of Staff and Commissioner for Economic Planning & Budget in Anambra State, Professor Chinyere Stella Okunna, has reacted to the news making the rounds about the possibility of her becoming the deputy governorship candidate to Ozigbo.

Speaking in Awka, Professor Okunna said she first heard the news of her becoming the deputy governorship Candidate through many associates, as well as men and women of goodwill who called, to her embarrassment, to congratulate her on what they called her “deserving recognition.” She said when she enquired the source of the news, they referred her to the social media. “I visited different social media platforms and saw different things that were written on the matter and my first reaction was to wonder how all this had been going on without my knowledge.”

Stating that she is enjoying her academic work after serving as commissioner under former Governor Peter Obi, she said: ‘’Let me therefore state categorically that I am happy where I am and that I am not interested in becoming the deputy governor of Anambra State.”

