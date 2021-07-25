Umeoji

While many political parties in Anambra State are still battling with pre and post-primary crises, the All Progress Grand Alliance,APGA has moved ahead to mobilize communities across the state to support their candidate, Chief Chukwuma Umeoji ahead of the November 6 governorship election in the state.

This is also as no fewer than 181 town unions leaders in a summit at Awka , the Anambra State capital, over the weekend, endorsed the governorship bid of Chief Chukwuma Umeoji, in a landmark citizens action.

At the summit in Awka, the town union chieftains under the platform of Coalition of Town Union Leaders,COTUL, said they have adopted Umeoji’s governorship candidacy, while declaring him as their sole candidate for the November 6 governorship poll in Anambra state.

The President of the group, Chief Olisa Ezeadi, who led 180 other leaders, president generals and representatives of town unions in the state, said that only a candidate like Umeoji who is a known grassroots politician, accessible and temperate in his dealing with ordinary everyday people, can deliver on the mandate of the people of Anambra at a time like this in the history of the state.

The leaders noted that the good intentions of APGA for Anambra state can only be delivered by a candidate with a mass appeal and not just anybody thrown up by the manipulations of a few persons.

In his keynote address at the summit, Chief Ezeadi said, “Chief Chukwuma Umeoji’s empirical projections and commitment to elevating the living standard of rural dwellers and by extension, every Anambra resident, through well thought-out policy actions has endeared him to the town unions in Imo state.

“We are certain that Umeoji would not be a ‘City Governor’ who will just concentrate his development efforts in the state capital and major cities in Anambra at the expense of the vast rural communities in the state”.

Ezeadi continued: “Every indigene of this great state must intentionally commit to the effort to reinvent our politics. At this point in our history, the governoship position in Anambra state cannot be for the highest bidder which is why Chief Chukwuma Umeoji represents our firm resolve to de-emphasise money politics in Anambra state, so that the average resident of Anambra can at least get a breath of fresh air”.

The Coalition’s President revealed that a work plan has already been circulated to all the town union leaders across the 181 town unions in Anambra and our mandate is simple: to mobilize massive grassroot support for Chief Chukwuma Umeoji governorship bid across all the autonomous communities – both recognized and unrecognized autonomous communities – and we shall leave no stone unturned.”

Just before the end of proceedings, the Coalition resolved to reconvene at a later date to evaluate, document and articulate their progress report.

This followed the submission of the General Secretary of the group, Chief Ebenezer Akubuilo who had suggested the need for periodic appraisal of the sensitization efforts of the group.