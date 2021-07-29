Authoritative sources in fledging political party, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) have revealed there is an on-going conflict between Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, the National Chairman, and Chief Uchenna Ugwoji, the Anambra State Chairman who is also the governorship candidate of the party in the November 6 election.

The crisis within the party, according to our sources stem from the plan by Chief Nwanyanwu to substitute the name of Chief Ugwoji as the candidate of the party with that of a Chief Obiora Okonkwo, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who is “desperate to be on the ballot in November”.

Several news outlets had reported last week that Okonkwo, who contested in the PDP’s gubernatorial primary held on June 26, 2021, but lost out to a corporate titan, Valentine Ozigbo, had paid the ZLP to have his name sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its candidate during the substitution window which closes on July 30, 2021.

The crisis, an inside source confirmed, is centred around the sharing of the money between Nwanyanwu and Ugwoji. The state chairman, whose name has been submitted to INEC as a “placeholder” while the party shopped for “a better candidate”, is now reneging on the agreement since there is a huge amount of money involved.

“What started as a small disagreement has now blown open. It has now been revealed that Dan (Nwanyanwu) has not been carrying Uchenna (Ugwoji) along in his dealing with Obiora,” a founding member of the party told our reporter on condition of anonymity on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

“You see this thing called money, eh, it is a spirit. Money tears people apart. These were close friends. Now they are no longer talking.

“What is the issue? Uchenna feels that he should receive at least 25% of the money since his name was used at INEC to even put ZLP in the race.

“But Dan is refusing saying that he registered the party in 2018 and has laboured all these years to keep the party alive and is refusing to even negotiate with Uchenna,” the source added.

If this crisis is not resolved quickly, it means that Okonkwo, who is banking on using the small party to run in the November election, would have his hopes dashed as the window is closing.

A source from Okonkwo’s camp reveals that “there is unease over this development as Nwanyanwu who had given him all assurances of being in control of Nworji seems to have run out of options”.

“Dikeora (Okonkwo) has already showed his hand to the PDP that he is decamping. So this is a bigger crisis than we first thought,” a former Anambra State PDP executive revealed.

“This is why I hate these small parties. Small party politics is always like this especially when the stakes get higher.”

A call by our correspondent to Chief Ugwoji this evening met with anger. He said, “You shouldn’t be calling me to ask me this kind of question. Who are you? If I am stepping down for anybody, it will be done in the open. Why are you making this kind of call? I am the candidate of Zenith Labour Party. Has INEC told you otherwise?”

A text message to Chief Nwanyanwu has gone unreplied at the time of filing this report.