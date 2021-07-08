Ahead of Anambra Guber election slated for November 6, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has suffered a heavy setback in Nnewi South Local Government Area as all the council and ward executives dumped the party and pitched tent with the Labour Party.

At the grand ceremony held at Ezinifite on Wednesday, the entire PDP executives in Nnewi South Local Government both at the Local Government level and the entire 20 Wards bid goodbye to the party.

The former PDP stalwarts were received by the Labour Party’s Gubernatorial Candidate, Mr. Obiora Agbasimalo.

The decampees led by their Chairman Chief Alphonsus Ofoke who is also a very close personal aide of Chief Linus Ukachukwu another PDP stalwart said they decided to identify with Labour Party because of the sterling qualities of the Governorship Candidate who has exhibited humility and a clear vision of how to move Anambra State forward.

Receiving the new members Mr. Obiora Agbasimalo congratulated them for taking a wise decision and assured them that the Labour Party is home to all and that there is no discrimination in the party, Agbasimelo also assured them that they would all work together in winning the State for the Labour and properly position the State as the best State to live and do so business in Nigeria