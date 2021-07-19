.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

THE Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has denied the allegation that he nominated his cousin who is a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the All Progressives Congress, APC deputy governorship candidate in the Anambra November election.

Senator Ngige said though Emeka Okafor of Ward 2, Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state is his cousin, he is not a member of the APC, but a registered and card-carrying member of PDP to date.

The Minister in a statement issued by his media office said, “We have intercepted from multiple angles in and out of the social media, a disparaging piece of propaganda to the effect that Sen. Chris Ngige, Anambra State APC Leader has nominated a Deputy Governorship candidate for our dynamic chapter for the November 06, 2021 governorship elections.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth.

“Whereas Sen. Chris Ngige who serves as Minister of Labour & Employment, cannot deny that Emeka Okafor of Ward 2, Nnobi in Idemili South LG is his cousin, he is in a position to confirm that this cousin of his is not a member of APC, but a registered and card-carrying member of PDP till date, whose name is not in APC register, except as may be forged.

“That being the case, Sen. Ngige, true to character, will not go out of his way to nominate a PDP member as Deputy Governorship candidate for APC, simply because he is a cousin and has neither done so nor been consulted to do so.

“Party members and the general public are advised to clean up this piece of poisonous information from their minds, where such pollution exists, as it is intended to water down Sen. Ngige’s known stand on the APC Direct Primaries that would have taken place on June 26, 2021.

“Once again, it is important that all information being peddled at this time should be cross-checked for veracity.”

Vanguard News Nigeria