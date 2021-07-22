Nwankwo

As the November 6, governorship election in Anambra State draws near, the Accord has been described as the only viable alternative for the people of the State.

This was disclosed by the youngest governorship candidate of the party, Mr. Ekene Alex Nwankwo, popularly called AlexReports.

Speaking to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State capital, Nwankwo noted that Accord has massive followership across the nooks and crannies of the State, which underscores it’s capacity to win the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election.

He noted that the party’s manifesto is geared towards ensuring good governance, security of lives and property, the welfare of the citizens and adherence to the rule of law.

He noted that the party is the only peaceful party in the State, which held its governorship primary, devoid of internal squabbles as witnessed in other political parties.

He said “Because we are in accord with the people of Anambra State, we remain the most peaceful political party in Anambra State.

“Others are still wallowing in crisis, and when they are in crisis, they cannot deliver” he said.

He noted that an Accord led government in Anambra State will change the fortunes of the State, by transforming the State to a beacon of development.

His words “We in Accord with the People, Anambra State, we shall bequeath to the State, good governance and responsible leadership.

He noted that Accord, is not new in the political terrain of the State, having elected a representative to the Senate and House of Reps.

Nwankwo, a Public Relations consultant, called on the people of the State, not to hesitate in their support for the party as the governorship election draws near.

He said “Accord is peaceful and we are the only political party committed to the socio economic development and rearmament of Anambra State.

“We are driven by the passion, to ensure the well being of the young, the old and the vulnerable

“In one accord, we shall make Anambra State great again” he concluded.