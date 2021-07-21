



Lagos-based businessman Mr. Toju Alex Amorighoye has debunked a report titled “ Olu of Warri: Time for Chief Ayiri Emami to retrace his steps by Toju Amorighoye” published online by newsrainng.com noting that he never wrote such article nor did he authorize anyone to write any opinion on his behalf.

Amorighoye made this disclosure via a telephone call interview with Vanguard on Tuesday stating that it is criminal and wicked for the news platform to credit this said article to his person and that he is by this interview giving Them 72 hours to refute the said publication credited to him, or produce which Toju Amorighoye aside his person that wrote this publication or they will face the full wrath of the Law.

“I wish to state unequivocally that as an ethical and well seasoned itsekiri elite, issues bothering on our coveted crown and the state of the Itsekiri kingdom are not to be trivialized by being bantered on pages of newspapers and blogs and social media” he stated.