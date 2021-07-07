Richardson

By Emmanuel Okogba

America’s fastest woman, Sha’Carri Richardson will play no part when the Olympic Games begin on July 23rd after she accepted a one-month ban for testing positive for cannabis.

Richardson, 21, was expected to be among those who will light up the Games after racing to a 10.86 seconds victory in the 100m at the U.S. Olympic trials in June.

A statement from the USADA read, “Richardson’s competitive results obtained on June 19, 2021, including her Olympic qualifying results at the Team Trials, have been disqualified, and she forfeits any medals, points, and prizes.”

Despite her suspension being confirmed last week by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), her supporters had hoped she could still compete in the relay event.

ALSO READ:

Richardson told NBC in a recent interview that she took the substance to cope with the death of her mother.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” she added. “I’m not looking for an excuse.”

“I would like to say to my fans and my family and my sponsorship, to the haters, too, I apologize. As much as I’m disappointed, I know that when I step on that track, I don’t represent myself, I represent a community that has shown me great support, great love.”

She has however said that this will be the last Olympics she would miss.

Vanguard News Nigeria