Atlanta based Gospel singer Michael Stuckey announces his upcoming single titled, Judah. He made this known via his Instagram account on July 2nd, 2021.

Michael Stuckey has been in and out of Africa quite frequently since 2018 when he was first spotted at a Loveworld program with the entourage of Bishop Mcclendon, on Pastor Chris and Pastor Benny’s invitation.

Since then, he has passionately done several collaborations with African sensations such as Prospa, Sammie Okposo, etc and is known for his highly energetic and deep spiritual worship, with vocal strengths and octaves that can almost light up a bulb!

Michael who is a black American but can already boast of a pan African discography with native Ghanian, Zulu, igbo and Yoruba tracks currently sitting in his catalogue seems to set his eyes on Africa, as through out the past year, he was notably present in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa.

Stuckey’s passion for Africa is palpable as his recent project was recorded in Ghana and based on recent social media posts, is touted to have collaborations with Eben, Joe Mettle, and Testimony Jaga.