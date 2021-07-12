Have you ever wondered what you can do to build a relationship between your community and law enforcement? Law enforcement officer, author, consultant, safety advocate, entrepreneur and motivational speaker Kenyatta McKinnon answered that question in Bridging The Gap, and has dedicated her life to improving communications between law enforcement professionals and communities across the globe.

In her book Bridging The Gap, Kenyatta gives insight on law enforcement in American communities, misconceptions, how to understand the community, and how to understand law enforcement. She also shares statistics that most aren’t aware of and gives her perspective on “Bridging The Gap” and being the change that your community needs.

This book gets straight to the point and addresses many issues and misperceptions associated with communities and law enforcement in the 21st century. It’s a must read for law enforcement professionals community leaders, and anyone with a desire to be the change in their community.

About the author

Kenyatta McKinnon is an African American who is the CEO of K McKinnon and Associates LLC, Hustle for God, National Women’s Safety Week and founder of KMI Inc USA. She is a distinguished consultant, author, public speaker, trainer, instructor, youth leader and safety advocate for men, women and children globally. An entrepreneur who gives back to the community, she has for years facilitated structured programs to mentor youths, teaches spiritual awareness, leadership skills and self development and builds programs on the foundation of a host of community resources, relationship/partnerships with both local business owners, churches, NGOs and schools.