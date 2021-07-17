.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

America based Nigerian artist and music composer, Charles Chiemezuo OKehie, known as Mezuo, has praised the success so far recorded by ‘Clash’, a movie directed by Pascal Atumah, a Nigerian-Canadian.

Mezuo gave the praise before the Global Netflix release of the movie on July 7.

Mezuo, who composed the music score for the hit movie, said: “I watched the film (Clash) twice before I started composing any music so that I could digest the story being told.

I remember taking off my headphones and turning to Pascal and telling him that the story had a global reach and that this is going to be fun to work on.

I’m not surprised at the fact that the film trended number 1 in Africa on Netflix upon release because the film has an infectious energy top to bottom. Being able to drive the story home through the music was a pleasure and I’m ready for similar results from a global perspective.”

The Houston, Texas-born artist recently released his debut music video for his song “30” which has received positive reviews across press outlets in the states.

The movie, ‘Clash’ has a star-studded cast drawn from Nigeria’s Nollywood to Hollywood, and beyond. Among the cast were Stephanie Okereke-Linus, Omoni Oboli, Brian Hooks, Merlisa Langellier, Vivian Williams, Pascal Atuma and others.

The ‘Clash’ explores the identity crisis of a young Nigerian who for many years lived a life with a misconception that his uncle was his biological father. He had also to grapple with the complexities of multi-racial relationships.

The movie captures the journey of the young man who discovers his biological father in the midst of love and multicultural society. In the movie, culture clashes with love, reality, truth, lies and environment.