.

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Association of Licensed Mobile Payment Operators (ALMPO) has announced that its chairman, Jay Alabraba has been selected to join the Aspen Institute’s Finance Leaders Fellowship.

The Association disclosed this in a press statement.

Commenting on the development, Alabraba said: “I am honoured to join The Aspen Institute through Class V of the Finance Leaders Fellowship and very excited to help advance the work of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

“The focus of the fellowship aligns superbly with my personal values, and I will leverage on the platform to drive agenda items around both financial and economic inclusion.”

On his part, Kara Gustafson, Executive Director of the Aspen Institute’s Finance Leaders Fellowship, said “We welcome this class of the fellowship at a watershed moment for economies across the globe. The pandemic has catalyzed a decisive shift in the way businesses consider the stakeholders they serve, the communities they impact, and the workforce they aspire to engage.

“I congratulate Jay and the other members of his class of outstanding leaders who have the belief, talent, and resilience needed to positively reshape the future of the industry at an inflexion point that demands values-driven leadership.”

The Aspen fellowship focuses on developing a community of high-integrity leaders in the global finance industry.

The program encourages selected Finance Fellows to consider the values and perspectives necessary for effective leadership in finance and in society at large.

Vanguard News Nigeria