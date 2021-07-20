By Rosemary Iwunze

Allianz Nigeria has introduced a Covid-19 travel protection cover to the Nigerian market as an extension of its international travel insurance.

The company said that the introduction of the product followed the announcement of the Allianz Risk Barometer 2021 results, which was dominated by the Covid-19 risks of business interruption, Covid-19 pandemic and cyber incidents.

Speaking on the product, Managing Director of Allianz Nigeria, Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, said that the Covid-19 travel protection cover offers travelling customers protection against emergency medical expenses associated with a Covid-19 diagnosis while on a trip.

The travel plan also covers accommodation costs related to Covid-19 diagnosis during a trip.

“This is a very timely introduction to the travel industry as many countries have imposed mandatory quarantines, border closures, entry bans as well as restrictions for domestic travel as a means to curb the spread of the virus.

“The introduction of vaccines has a positive impact on travel, especially air travel as demand for travel gradually begins to return to normalcy with airlines beginning to advertise summer travel,” Adewumi-Zer said.

She said that the plan covers emergency medical expenses and hospitalisation abroad, medical evacuation, emergency dental care, legal assistance, compensation for a delayed trip, or lost checked-in Baggage.

Allianz also provides 24 hours travel assistance worldwide, she added.

