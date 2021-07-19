.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Youths under the aegis of Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs(AYE) have described Apostle Folorunso Alakija as a woman whose sterling qualities and entrepreneurship skills should be emulated by the younger generation.

The AYE members who converged on the Entrepreneurship Village in Akure, Ondo State in their hundreds to celebrate Alakija’s 70th birthday, said her contributions to the development of humanity is highly commendable.

Their leader, Summy Smart Francis praised God for giving Alakija the opportunity to mark her 70th birthday at the entrepreneurship village in Akure.

Francis who is also the Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Entrepreneurship Development; described Alakija as a role model, servant leader and lover of God.

He said that Alakija is a great entrepreneur and philanthropist worth emulating adding that she has added value to humanity and the work of God.

The youth leader said that Alakija was not only a woman of wisdom in business, finance and fashion but in faith and love for God and humanity.

“We need people like her in the position of authority so that she can use her wealth of experience to bring rapid transformation to the people.

“We decided to celebrate our Grand Matron and as an entrepreneur whose impactful contributions to human development is outstanding”.

Recall that Alakija recently clocked 70 and had a lined up events where she launched five books and also had seven hours of praise and worship to appreciate God for the privilege of celebrating her birthday