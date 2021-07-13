.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As part of efforts to celebrate it Chancellor’s 70th birthday anniversary, Dr Folorunso Alakija, management of Osun State University on Tuesday distributed food items and toiletries to nine orphanages, widow centres.

The team led by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Labo Popoola also visited the centre for people with disabilities and juvenile homes in Osogbo, Ede, Iwo, Ilesa and Oke-Ila.

The food items distributed to the centres include 45 bags of 50kg rice, 47 cartons of noodles, 30 packs of spaghetti, lots of beverages and toiletries.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Professor Popoola said the University deemed it fit to celebrate the Chancellor because of her numerous contribution to the development of the school since she became a Chancellor.

“Our Chancellor is a philanthropist to the core, she has not just contributed to the upliftment of the school, but she is also building a world-class teaching hospital for the wellbeing of the general masses.

“We are celebrating her 70th birthday in her own style by donating to the less privilege in the society across the state, especially children at the orphanages and widows”, he said.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women, Children and Social Affairs, Mrs Omolara Ajayi, who received the items donated to government orphanage on behalf of the Commissioner lauded the university for celebrating the philanthropists uniquely, saying government and other homes depend on such gesture to take adequate care of the children.

Some of the centres visited include Anuoluwapo home for widow and Orphanage, FOMWAN orphanage, Criterion widow centre, NASFAT widow and orphanage home, Salvation grip Children initiative, Ilesa, Abolarin College, Oke-Ila among others.