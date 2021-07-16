Akwa Ibom govt to shut down hotels, places linked to cult, criminal activities

By Harris Emanuel

Akwa Ibom State government has threatened to close down hotels and all other places having link with cult and criminal activities.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo, the state capital.

According to him, the decision was premised on reports that owners of entertainment centres have given tacit approval to cultists to use their facilities for such clandestine activities.

The Commissioner stated that the state government in conjunction with security agencies has set up a monitoring team to enforce the directive.

Ememobong was however silent on the penalty to be meted out to those found wanting, but advised them to act accordingly.

The statement reads, “Take notice that the State Government will shut down hotels and other entertainment centers linked with cult and criminal activities.

“This decision is informed by credible intelligence that hotel owners and proprietors of entertainment centers have given their premises to cult groups and other criminal gangs to use as their base.

“The Ministry of Culture and Tourism and security agencies have set up a monitoring team to enforce this order.

“The public, especially proprietors of hotels and places of entertainment should take note and act accordingly.”

Vanguard News Nigeria